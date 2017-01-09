‘Snow Buddies’ help neighbors dig out

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Volunteer teams with Operation Blessing spent Monday clearing driveways and shoveling sidewalks for neighbors in need. The “Snow Buddies” program services Norfolk, Chesapeake, and Virginia Beach.

“I think we are put on this earth to help other people, and not just our family,” said volunteer Diane Watkins, who had a snow day.

Since Sunday, the teams have gone to more than 30 houses, shovels in hand, to clear a path for people who can’t do it themselves or may need to be able to get out for medical appointments.

“My mother has actually asked for this help, so there’s a team doing her house, so this is my way of paying it forward,” Diane said.

Diane is not related to Wendell Watkins of Norfolk, who needed help shoveling. The 67-year-old was recovering from heart surgery and felt winded when he tried to shovel on his own, he said.

“I just can’t do it anymore. The old ticker has been rebuilt,” he said.

It was his neighbor’s idea to ask for the help.

“She called me up, and I said, ‘OK. Send them out here!’…I think it’s fantastic. I’m so impressed and to come out here in this cold weather, nasty weather, and do this for other people that can’t do it, I think it’s great,” he said.

“You’ve got to crack the ice underneath the snow, so it’s taken a lot of upper body work, but we’ve got four houses done this morning and we’re feeling really good…When you give to someone else, then you really get the gift in return,” Diane said.

Operation Blessing was still looking for volunteers to shovel on Tuesday.

If you’re interested, go to the CBN parking lot at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at 977 Centerville Turnpike in Virginia Beach.