GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — More than 3,000 customers are without power in Gloucester County, according Dominion Virginia Power.

Dominion’s outage map showed around 3,600 outages in the area. The cause of the outage has not officially been determined.

Temperatures Monday morning were in the teens, according to Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler.

Dominion’s website says power is expected to be restored between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

