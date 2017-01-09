Orlando police officer shot and killed; manhunt underway

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP/WAVY) — Orlando police say an officer who was shot while on duty has died; a manhunt is underway for the suspect.

Orlando police announced the officer’s death on its official Twitter account Monday morning. The shooting happened near a Walmart store in Orlando earlier Monday morning.

The tweet said, “One of our own was taken in the line of duty. There are no words.” With the Twitter post was a video of the officer’s body being taken out of the hospital to a waiting van in a flag-covered stretcher.

According to the Orlando Police Department’s Twitter page, the suspect who shot and killed an officer this morning is Markeith Loyd. Anyone with information on Loyd’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-423-TIPS.

A massive manhunt is underway and several schools are in lockdown mode.

A news conference is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

