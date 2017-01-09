Ike sailors make snow angels during winter storm

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sailors aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower took a few moments Saturday to enjoy a winter storm that dropped several inches of snow on Norfolk.
The U.S. Navy released a photo of sailors making snow angels on the Ike — with snow continuing to fall.
Photos: Region hit with first 2017 winter storm
Other photos released by the Navy show stark images of the Ike at port while snow whips around it in blizzard-like conditions.
Saturday’s storm swept across Hampton Roads for several hours Saturday, bringing a heavy mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain to the region in the process.
Dino on the boardwalk, and other snow video from viewers
Residents on Monday looked to dig out of the snow and icy aftermath.
Ike in the Snow Storm
Ike in the Snow Storm x
Latest Galleries
Stay with WAVY.com for the latest news, weather and traffic updates.