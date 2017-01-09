Ike sailors make snow angels during winter storm

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sailors aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower took a few moments Saturday to enjoy a winter storm that dropped several inches of snow on Norfolk.

The U.S. Navy released a photo of sailors making snow angels on the Ike — with snow continuing to fall.

Other photos released by the Navy show stark images of the Ike at port while snow whips around it in blizzard-like conditions.

Saturday’s storm swept across Hampton Roads for several hours Saturday, bringing a heavy mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain to the region in the process.

Residents on Monday looked to dig out of the snow and icy aftermath.

Ike in the Snow Storm View as list View as gallery Open Gallery The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower sits at port during a winter storm on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Credit: U.S. Navy The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower sits at port during a winter storm on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Credit: U.S. Navy The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower sits at port during a winter storm on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Credit: U.S. Navy The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower sits at port during a winter storm on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Credit: U.S. Navy The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower sits at port during a winter storm on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Credit: U.S. Navy Sailors aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower make snow angels during a winter storm on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Credit: U.S. Navy

