Hampton Roads working to recover from weekend winter storm

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads is digging out from the first snow event of the year. It hasn’t been easy, either, thanks to freezing temperatures keeping snow and ice around on streets throughout the seven cities.

Interstates across the region are clear, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. Crews have been working around the clock since a major snow storm hit the area early Saturday morning.

Between seven and 18 inches of snow fell across southeastern Virginia over the weekend. On the Eastern Shore, which was the hardest-hit area, the primary and secondary roads are icy, but passable. Conditions on secondary roads there are still bad.

Main roads looked clear across the Peninsula. It was the neighborhood streets that looked tricky. On Tony Odellas’ street, ice layered the road.

“You gotta fight to get out your driveway and then once you get out your driveway this is nothing but ice,” Odellas said.

He was supposed to work at Pizza Hut, as a delivery driver. But, Odellas’ isn’t taking chances.

“You can see my tracks right here,” he said, pointing to the road in front of his house. “I started spinning out right here.”

He’ll wait for the weather to warm up to go back to work.

“Well we’re going to give a try tomorrow, but I don’t think we are gonna make it in [tonight],” he said.

Fire officials in Hampton reported that the bitter cold is causing issues with frozen pipes.

Hampton police reported more issues on the roads Monday, as drivers tried to go out on icy streets and upped their speed, causing problems. City officials say a driver even hit a snow removal truck.

In announcing a delayed opening, City Manager Mary Bunting said, “Our main roads are looking much better, but neighborhood streets remain covered in snow and ice. In addition to extremely low temperatures, today was somewhat overcast meaning the sun did not assist in the melting of these side roads.”

The city asks is asking drivers to go slowly. Even roads that look clear may have a thin sheet of ice.

In Norfolk, officials say 80 percent of primary roads and 50 percent of secondary roads are mostly clear, with asphalt visible. They estimate that by Tuesday morning, crews will have made more progress, with 90 percent of primary roads and 60 percent of secondary roads clear.

Residential roads in Virginia Beach are also slippery, with a coat of snow and ice layered on them. 10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox spoke with Beach City Manager Drew Lankford, who says city crews are focusing on secondary roads now that most primary roads are clear.

Many residents of the Resort City, like William Smith, spent Monday shoveling walks and driveways.

“It’s been rough,” he said.

Some children who had the day off from school spent Monday sledding on Princess Anne Road at Farrell Parkway.

Then there was Hayden Anderson, who was taking care of business, spending 30 hours plowing and re-plowing the Fairfield shopping center.

“Right now, it is all about the ice,” Anderson said. “We’re out here snow plowing, not ice plowing, so it is real hard to get all the ice. And some people are out here doing donuts and it’s compacting all the snow and makes it harder for everyone else to move it out of the way.”

Portsmouth is in the same condition: Neighborhood streets are treacherous. Secondary roads are caked with ice, so drivers should make sure to have plenty of time and distance to stop.

Video from Drone 10 shows the extent of the snow-covered streets in Olde Towne Portsmouth.

Another consideration for drivers: Pedestrians on the road. WAVY’s Chris Horne saw many pedestrians walking on roads because snow was piled on sidewalks.

In Suffolk, officials say public works crews have been working around the clock, using 25 trucks equipped with plows and spreaders. Primary roads are mostly in good shape, so crews are now working on secondary roads. However, most of those streets require several passes.

City officials say most neighborhood streets haven’t been cleared because parked vehicles and other safety issues are hampering snow removal efforts.

To report roadway issues, citizens can contact Suffolk Public Works at 514-7600.

VDOT officials say refreezing may make for dangerous, icy conditions on roads overnight Monday. Higher temperatures later this week should melt some of that ice. Still, drivers should be cautious.