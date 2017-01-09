Crashes cause shutdowns on I-64 at HRBT and Lee Hall

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A crash has shutdown all westbound traffic on the Norfolk side of Interstate 64 at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel.

Virginia Department of Transportation officials noted Monday that motorists should expect a “lengthy shutdown” because of the crash.

Traffic cameras in the area showed emergency vehicles on the bridge Monday morning.

A detour has been set up at 4th View for motorists to avoid the stoppage.

Avoid the area if you can, an use alternates including the MMMBT and the James River Bridge if you need to get to the Peninsula.

There was also some sort of incident near mile marker 273 on I-64 westbound in Norfolk Monday around 10:30 a.m. Traffic cameras showed vehicles being detoured off the highway at exit 272.

Motorists on the eastbound side of I-64 are also experiencing delays due to a crash near Lee Hall. VDOT says the crash has closed all eastbound lanes, and a detour has been set-up.

A lengthy closure is also expected around the Lee Hall crash.

