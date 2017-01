CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police are searching for two women who used a counterfeit credit card in Chesapeake.

According to police, the women used the counterfeit card to buy nearly $120 worth of merchandise from a store in the 1500 block of Sam’s Circle.

If you recognize these suspects, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Counterfeit Credit Card Suspects View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo: Chesapeake police) (Photo: Chesapeake police) (Photo: Chesapeake police)

