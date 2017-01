PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – With the possibility of being “terminated” looming over every challenge, surviving the new season of “Celebrity Apprentice” takes the strength of a boxer, and style of a fashion critic. Fortunately contestants Carson Kressley and Laila Ali bring both to the board room table.

New Episode of the New Celebrity Apprentice

Tonight at 8 p.m.

WAVY-TV 10