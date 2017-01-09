Audience: Five-O and Fades

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from the Norfolk Police Department. They came by to tell us about their brand new community initiative called “Five-0 and Fades.”

New Chief of Police Larry D. Boone and a few of his officers joined us on the show to discuss this initiative and how they hope it can put the brakes on misconceptions and biases of police officers through conversations, and improve citizen relationships.

Norfolk Police Department

FIVE-0 & Fades

Thursday, January 19th

6:30pm to 8:00pm

Southside STEM Academy at Campostella

For More Information: (757) 390-1954