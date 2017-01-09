A “new era,” and a new day for Mike London at Howard

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) – Few coaches, few men know struggle and success like Mike London. The graduate of Bethel High School (Hampton) is now embracing a new challenge, introduced on Monday afternoon as the next head football coach at Howard University.

“It’s a new era,” said an enthusiastic London, who spent the last season as the defensive line coach at the University of Maryland.

A man of faith, optimism, and high character, London came to College Park after six-year stint in Charlottesville as the head coach at the University of Virginia. He guided the Cavaliers to an eight-win season and the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in 2011, but followed that up with four straight losing seasons.

“I know there are a lot of people looking at this hire and this opportunity (and saying), ‘What are you doing? Why is (Howard) doing it?’ Well, to me, why not? Why not,” said London.

Always known as a recruiter, London faces the challenge of turning around a struggling football program which is also known for its high academic standards. “Howard can have the best of both worlds, in terms of the academic presence it already has,” he said.

“Howard can have athletic programs that aspire to be as good as anybody else that’s out there. Howard can recruit the best student-athletes that are here, not only in the D.M.V. area, but nationally and abroad.”

His biggest challenge will be turning around a program that has won just three games in the past two seasons.