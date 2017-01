VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Someone apparently dyed the fountain green at Town Center in Virginia Beach.

City Spokesperson Barbara Morrison says officials don’t know who did it, but it likely happened overnight.

The fountain will eventually close so it can be drained, but it’s not clear when.

Town Center Fountain View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo courtesy WAVY viewer Angie Doolittle Photo courtesy WAVY viewer Angie Doolittle Photo courtesy WAVY viewer Angie Doolittle