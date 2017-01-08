Water main leaks affecting water pressure in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Public Utility crews are repairing two water main leaks in the Kings Fork Road/Waters Road area, Sunday.

Public Works is assisting with the repairs because leaked water is freezing on the roadways.

Due to the leak, water pressure in the area will be affected. The water is still safe to drink.

A water main broke near Bennetts Creek Landing in Suffolk on Saturday.

A timeline for the repairs is unknown at this time.

At this time there is no other information.

