Thaw out begins after winter storm hits Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Roads around the area are in bad shape after a winter storm brought a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain across Hampton Roads and North Carolina on Saturday.

Overnight, temperatures dropped well below freezing creating very icy, hazardous conditions on roadways throughout the area. Despite plenty of sunshine on Sunday, it’ll remain cold through the afternoon with highs only in the mid-20s.

VDOT is urging drivers to stay off the roads. Crews are working to plow interstate lanes, shoulders, ramps and primary roads. VDOT is aiming to have all roads passable within 48 hours.

Hampton Rds: Interstate conditions improved thanks to 120 trucks working overnight. More work ahead.Icy conditions. Avoid unnecessary travel. pic.twitter.com/8EOcAG1Rua — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) January 8, 2017

Virginia State Police reported that troopers responded to 1,124 calls for service statewide between 12 a.m. and noon Saturday. That includes 527 traffic crashes and 686 disabled vehicles. The Hampton Roads division dealt with 120 crashes and 292 disabled vehicles.

10 On Your Side’s Rico Bush is reporting that Hampton city officials have responded to more than 80 calls for disabled vehicles.

NC 12 from Southern Shores to Duck is extremely icy. No one should be on the roads unless they absolutely have to. #obx #ncwx — Dare County EM (@DareCountyEM) January 8, 2017

HRT has suspended services for Sunday due to icy road conditions.

10 On Your Side’s Marielena Balouris says that thick sheets of ice are all over the roads in Virginia Beach.

In Chesapeake, 10 On Your Side’s Kara Dixon says ice will continue to be a problem throughout Sunday. City officials say over the weekend, more than 700 tons of a salt and sand mixture was poured onto streets to battle snow and ice. The city says there were a dozen reported accidents along with 19 disabled vehicles on Saturday.

The conditions of the roads have lead to numerous church and business closings. Also Portsmouth, Hampton and Newport News public schools are closed Monday. Get the latest on closings and delays here. ODU, CNU and NSU have cancelled classes through Monday. Get the latest on college closings here.

The largest snowfall amount was seen in Seaford, Gloucester Point and Williamsburg with 13 inches. Newport News saw 11 inches, while 10.5 inches feel in West Ocean View of Norfolk. See the area totals in the latest WAVY Weather Blog.

