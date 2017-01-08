Suffolk Transit providing limited service Monday

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Transit will offer only some routes on Monday, Jan. 9 due to the snow.

Service will be offered during normally scheduled hours with the following changes:

Orange Route – No service Monday

Blue Route – No service Monday

Green Route – Normal schedule, no route changes. Riders along Kensington Way may wish to contact Transit Operations at 757-214-6442 to make sure service is available.

Red Route – Normal schedule, no service to Prospect Road

Yellow Route – Normal schedule, no service to South Suffolk and Saratoga neighborhoods. Service will continue along Washington Street to Carolina Road and south to Obici Industrial Boulevard

Gold Route – Normal schedule, no service to North Suffolk, Nansemond Parkway or Wilroy Road. Connections will be between the Chesapeake Square area and Downtown Transfer Station only.

For specific stop information, call Transit Operations at 757-214-6442 during regular business hours.