Roads in bad shape, interstate conditions improving following winter storm

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Back and side roads around the area remain in bad shape due to icy conditions following a winter storm that swept across the area, Saturday.

Interstate conditions are improving though according to VDOT. Nearly 120 trucks are targeting the interstates in the Southside and the Peninsula Sunday, clearing roadways of ice and snow.

Crews will continue to work mainlines as well as on and off-ramps, bridges and overpasses to address snow and ice-covered pavements. VDOT will also focus on primary and secondary roads. Motorists are still urged to avoid unnecessary travel throughout the region as fallen temperatures produced icy road surfaces.

HRT has suspended services for Sunday due to icy road conditions.

Virginia State Police reported that troopers responded to 1,124 calls for service statewide between 12 a.m. and noon Saturday. That includes 660 traffic crashes and 900 disabled vehicles. The Hampton Roads division dealt with 120 crashes and 292 disabled vehicles.

More than a hundred VDOT and contractor trucks from across the commonwealth continue to support winter storm-clearing operations in Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Franklin, Accomac and on the interstates.

According to officials in Suffolk, crews have put down 346 tons of salt, 224 tons of sand, and 1,341 tons of abrasive salt/sand mix.