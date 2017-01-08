Public meeting about Atlantic Avenue changes postponed

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A public meeting about proposed changes to Atlantic Avenue planned for Monday has been rescheduled for Thursday.

City Manager Dave Hansen has proposed removing the intersection of Atlantic and Pacific avenues, which is near 41st Street. That intersection would then become a cul-de-sac at the redesigned Cavalier Hotel.

The city is holding the community meeting about the proposal, where residents will have the chance to review plans, get answers to question and provide feedback.

“Even though city offices will be open Monday, it may still be difficult for some people to travel around the city,” said Hansen. “We want to accommodate people who want to attend.”

The meeting will now take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in Suite 2 of the Virginia Beach Convention Center, 1000 19th Street.