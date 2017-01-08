Portsmouth residents didn’t let cold weather keep them indoors

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Officials with the City of Portsmouth are reminding citizens to stay off the roads if they don’t need to travel.

According to a release from the city, “Road conditions are very icy and temperatures today are not expected to rise above freezing which will not allow for much snow and ice melting.”

10 On Your Side observed several main roads that have been treated and are now passable. However, the side roads in many neighborhoods still have snow covered ice on them.

WAVY crews saw quite a few people outside Sunday, doing everything from shoveling snow to passing out hot food and blankets to the homeless. Our cameras captured a young couple at a playground with their daughter. They’d made a makeshift sled for her out of a storage bin.

The Martinez family says they recently moved to Portsmouth from Texas, so this has been a big change for them.

“We actually had just come back from a trip to Washington for Christmas and it snowed a little bit out there, but we were not expecting to come home to a blizzard. That’s obviously a first for me in my lifetime,” Calvin Martinez said.

One worker spent time today clearing off the sidewalk in front of a restaurant in downtown Portsmouth. He told our crew they are preparing for Monday.

10 On Your Side also met a couple walking their dogs. The couple said no matter the weather, they have to take the dogs out four times a day. We also saw people with the HOPE charitable services giving blankets, hot food and bibles to those in need.

“This ministry doesn’t always have a return on investment sometimes you have to do things just because it’s right,” Bishop Frank Allen said.

The organization has a blanket drive underway. Click here for more information.

Officials say all city offices, courts, and public schools will be closed on Monday and all city-sponsored events are canceled.

The Public Work Session of the Portsmouth City Council which was scheduled for Monday has been cancelled.

All Monday trash, recycling, and bulk collections have been cancelled and are rescheduled for collection on Wednesday, January 11th. Residents are asked to refrain from placing bulk items out for collection until further notice while residential streets remain icy.

The Public Works crews are continuing around the clock to treat and plow the primary and secondary roads and will continue on 12-hour shifts.