VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A two-vehicle crash at 24th Street and Barberton Drive brought down power lines Sunday afternoon.

Currently in Virginia Beach, there are more than 7,000 people without power.

Police, fire crews and Dominion Virginia Power are on the scene.

No one has been taken to the hospital at this time, according to police dispatchers.

