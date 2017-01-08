Chesapeake house fire displaces two people

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A house fire in the Indian River area of Chesapeake displaced two people Sunday.

Firefighters were called to the 200 block of Sparrow Road at 2:06 p.m. Crews got to the scene 10 minutes later and found smoke coming from a one-story home. The fire was contained to the laundry room and was marked under control by 2:25 p.m.

Officials say it appears a malfunctioning light switch caused the fire.

No one was injured. The two displaced residents have found some place to stay in the meantime.