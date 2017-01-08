Driver charged after car flips over jersey wall on I-264E in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle flipped over the jersey wall on Interstate 264 east in Norfolk Sunday night.

At about 6:56 p.m., Virginia State Police were called to the accident on 264 east, just west of Campostella Road.

State police say a black 2012 Infinity G37x went over the jersey wall and landed below the interstate, at Rosey Way and Park Avenue. The driver lost control, skidded and ran onto the shoulder, which was banked with snow. The vehicle rode the snow bank over the jersey wall, landed upside down and then flipped back onto all four tires.

The driver and passenger were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the driver, 26-year-old Seth Adam Moore, of Norfolk, was charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain proper control.

