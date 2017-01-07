Crashes, hazardous road conditions reported in winter storm

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — A winter storm bringing widespread precipitation to the region is expected to cause hazardous conditions on area roadways.

The storm brought a heavy wintry mix and snow across the Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina overnight on Saturday, Jan. 7. Wintry precipitation is expected to continue for much of the day.

The Virginia Department of Transportation has issued warnings and notices of icy conditions along highways, including Interstate 64 at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel.

VDOT has also noted icy conditions on numerous other area roadways.

Update: Conditions: Snow/Ice: on multiple routes in Northampton Co. Potential Delays.5:22AM — 511 Hampton Roads (@511hamptonroads) January 7, 2017

Update: Advisory: Other Weather: EB on I-64 at High Rise Bridge in Chesapeake. No lanes closed. Potential Delays.4:34AM — 511 Hampton Roads (@511hamptonroads) January 7, 2017

The Hampton Police Division noted early Saturday morning that it has responded to several accidents since late Friday night.

HPD has responded to 9 total vehicle accidents and 3 disabled vehicles since 10 p.m. We encourage you to stay off the roads if possible. — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) January 7, 2017

Virginia State Police reported that deputies responded to 76 calls for service between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. Saturday — including 38 accidents. One of the accidents was reported with injuries.

Twelve motorists were helped with disabled vehicles in that time.

Officials are encouraging residents to stay home and off of the roadways.

Virginia State Police and AAA issued a list of tips for motorists who do have to drive during the storm.

WAVY’s team of Super Doppler 10 meteorologists is closely following the models, and will have full updates on WAVY.com and on WAVY News 10. If you haven’t already, download the WAVY Weather App to get updates wherever you are.