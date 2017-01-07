Region hit overnight with snowfall, wintry mix

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — An expected winter storm brought a mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet overnight across Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina.

Areas along eastern North Carolina were seeing some rain in the early morning hours of Saturday, while freezing rain was reported near Elizabeth City.

Southside Hampton Roads, the Peninsula and Middle Peninsula saw widespread snowfall early Saturday, with parts of the viewing area seeing blizzard-like conditions. A blizzard warning was issued Friday for parts of the viewing area.

This wintry precipitation is expected to continue into the Saturday afternoon hours. Overnight low temperatures in the teens will likely cause any snowfall to stick around for a while.

Anticipation for the storm prompted Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe to declare a state of emergency for the entire Commonwealth.

Officials in city and state agencies across southeastern Virginia and North Carolina noted in the days leading up to the storm that they were ready for expected snowfall amounts.

Accumulations are expected to vary region-wide, with areas such as Norfolk and Virginia forecast to see between 8 and 12 inches of snow. Other areas could see between 4 and 8 inches of snowfall Saturday.

Winds could be a factor during Saturday’s snowfall, with some gusts in the 30-35 mph range.

The first winter storm of 2017 could cause numerous, widespread problems, including closures, flight delays and cancellations, disruption of local transportation services and power outages.

Residents were cautioned late in the week to get ready for snowy and icy road conditions.

