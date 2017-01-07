Handful of fans brave the snow to watch Lady Monarchs

NORFOLK (WAVY) – The official box score says 1,290 fans were in attendance at Saturday evening’s women’s basketball game between Old Dominion and Western Kentucky.

The number of people actually sitting in the stands didn’t come close.

Scattered throughout thousands of empty seats at the Ted Constant Center were less than 100 fans to see a great game, but a result the Lady Monarchs wished they could get back. The Hilltoppers did just enough down the stretch to escape snowy Norfolk with a 67-62 win.

“We wanted to pull out this win so bad for (the fans that braved the snow). It would have been a big win for us,” said head coach Karen Barefoot, who was extremely grateful for the handful of people in attendance.

“It was different, honestly,” said Barefoot, who’s team is used to playing in front of fairly sizable home crowds.

“We’re so used to playing in front of a packed crowd, and I think that helps us,” said Barefoot.

Despite Ashley Jackson’s career-high of 17 points, the Monarchs (7-8, 2-2 Conference USA) fell to below .500 overall and to .500 in the conference with a two-game road swing coming up.

They’ll play at Southern Miss on Thursday.