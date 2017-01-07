Blizzard doesn’t stop local couple’s weddings

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Some brides dream of being a vision in white on their wedding day — well one bride may have gotten more white than she wanted today.

It was a white wedding for Nancy Pulley and Matt Edwards at the Freemason Baptist Church in Norfolk.

There’s so much going on when it comes to planning and executing one of the biggest days of your life — now can you imagine adding several inches of snow in the mix.

Their large wedding became a more intimate ceremony when mother nature trimmed their guest list from 200 to just 40.

But the bride and groom said their family and friends’ safety was more important.