NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 8100 block of Colin Avenue, Saturday afternoon.

Dispatch says the emergency call came in at 3:57 p.m. The fire was under control at 4:33 p.m.

One person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, according to dispatch.

There is no other information at this time.

