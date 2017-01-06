Gov. McAuliffe declares state of emergency due to winter storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency Friday ahead of the weekend winter storm expected to impact Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina.

The state of emergency is in effect for all of the Commonwealth, according to a tweet from Governor McAuliffe’s office.

Parts of Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore are under a blizzard warning until 10 p.m. Saturday. A winter storm warning has also been issued for other areas of Virginia and North Carolina.

Accumulation totals are expected to be widespread and between 4 inches and 10 inches across the Hampton Roads area, with temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

The governor urged Virginians on Friday to start getting ready for the storm right away.

“With this forecast in mind, all Virginians should take the necessary precautions now to ensure they are prepared for travel disruptions and possible power outages during a cold weather period,” McAuliffe said. “Please check on neighbors, especially the elderly and those who are unable to leave their homes, as well as family and friends to ensure they are ready for this storm and any possible inconveniences or interruptions that may result.”

Governor McAuliffe is asking for people to stay off roads during the storm unless travel is absolutely necessary. If you must travel, drive carefully and leave lots of extra room between yourself and other vehicles. Click here to find more tips on driving in the winter weather from Virginia State Police and AAA Tidewater.

Stay with WAVY News 10 online and on air for continuing coverage and the latest updates on Winter Storm Helena. If you haven’t already, download the WAVY Weather App to get updates wherever you are.