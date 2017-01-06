William & Mary women’s basketball rides incredible hot streak

WILLIAMSBURG (WAVY) – Abby Rendle admits basketball is always fun, but “obviously winning makes it better.”

If that’s the case, the William and Mary women’s basketball team is having a ball these days. The Tribe (11-1) have won 11 straight, haven’t lost since their season-opener against St. John’s, and just wrapped up their most successful non-conference schedule in school history.

The key has been experience.

“We have a veteran group,” said head coach Ed Swanson, who’s now in his fourth season at the helm. “We have four seniors that have played here for four years. We have three juniors. This is the first time in my career here that I think we have an upper-classmen group.”

Among those upper-classmen is Abby Rendle, a 6-foot-4 junior from Reston. Her 4.3 blocks per game not only leads the Colonial Athletic Association, but leads all of college basketball.

“I really think she can make the jump to being a first-team all-league player,” said Swanson.

Rendle also holds the only two triple-doubles in school history. She earned the second one only a week ago in a 82-72 win over East Carolina, scoring 14 points, grabbing 11 rebounds, and blocking 10 shots.

“I know if I get burned by the girl I’m guarding, I know she’s got my back and will block the girl probably because she’s so tall,” said Marlena Tremba.

Tremba, a senior from Vienna, Va., leads the team with 14.6 per game.

The Tribe also feature the top scoring, field goal, and three-point shooting defense in the CAA, and hope that carries them into the postseason. “What we’re really trying to focus on is trying to push this team to be as good as it can be,” said Swanson.

“Timing is everything. If we play the best come late-February, early-March that would be great.”

First, they’ll look for a 12th straight win when the host the College of Charleston on Friday night.