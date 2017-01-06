Virginia Zoo announces death of popular Tapir

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Zoo says its male Malayan tapir, named Rimba, passed away during the holidays.

Zookeepers say Rimba died from a sudden gastrointestinal disease. The zoo’s vet and animal care staff tried to treat him with antibiotics, fluids and pain medication. Despite the treatments, they say they had to humanly euthanize him.

Rimba was part of the zoo for several years. He was one of the most popular animals in the Africa section of the zoo.

The Malayan tapir is the only tapir native to Asia. It is on the list of threatened animals as its numbers in the wild have declined recently.