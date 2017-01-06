Virginia National Guard soldiers staging in Hampton Roads

SANDSTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia National Guard is staging about 200 soldiers in the Hampton Roads area.

Soldiers will be equipped with Humvees, chain saws and light and medium tactical trucks to help with possible rescue operations during the winter storm.

The Guard receives missions from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

“We anticipate that localities in the Hampton Roads will need high mobility transport and debris reduction capabilities, and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management requested that we stage personnel with vehicles and chain saws in order to rapidly respond if needed,” said Brig. Gen. Paul F. Griffin, director of the joint staff for the Virginia National Guard. “It is important for us to stage personnel and equipment before the severe weather hits, so we are moving them into place Friday evening to be ready first thing Saturday morning.”

The Guard expects to be providing transportation through deep snow for first responders or help evacuate those in need of shelter.

The Virginia National Guard cannot respond to individual requests from the public, so officials say if you need help, call your local police.

Stay with WAVY News 10 online and on air for continuing coverage and the latest updates on Winter Storm Helena. If you haven’t already, download the WAVY Weather App to get updates wherever you are.

Va. National Guard Staging View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Hampton-based Headquarters Detachment, 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team prepare for possible snow response operations Jan. 6, 2017, in Hampton, Virginia. (Photo: Virginia National Guard/Facebook) Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Hampton-based Headquarters Detachment, 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team prepare for possible snow response operations Jan. 6, 2017, in Hampton, Virginia. (Photo: Virginia National Guard/Facebook) Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Hampton-based Headquarters Detachment, 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team prepare for possible snow response operations Jan. 6, 2017, in Hampton, Virginia. (Photo: Virginia National Guard/Facebook)