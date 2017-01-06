Virginia Beach officials say they’re ready for winter weather

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach city officials say they’re preparing for the worst from this winter storm.

“We really do expect a major snow event in Virginia Beach,” Mayor Will Sessoms said.

As of Friday evening, traffic is flowing on Virginia Beach roads, but that won’t the be the case come Saturday morning when all the cars will be replaced by snow plows.

“We certainly want to reach out to our citizens and tell them we are doing everything we can to prepare,” Sessoms added.

The city has declared a local state of emergency.

Public Works crews have been busy the last couple days getting trucks ready to roll. The city has 35 trucks of their own and will have another 30 on loan from VDOT.

“Do your business before this event starts,” Secretary of Transportation Aubrey Layne said. “We need people off the roads. It is not only safe for you, but it gives them the opportunity to do their jobs.”

1,500 tons of a sand and salt mix is ready to be laid down on roads. That is equivalent to the weight of three jumbo jets.

“The time to prepare for this storm is now,” added Virginia Beach Deputy City Manager Steve Cover. “Go get the resources you feel you and family are going to need to shelter in place at least through the first part of next week.”

The plan is to plow major roads first, along with clearing out government offices, hospitals and fire stations.

“We are not going to see a melt until late Tuesday, not until Wednesday, so we are going to be hunkered down in the City of Virginia Beach for a while,” said City Manager Dave Hansen.

Officials say they are ready to open emergency shelters if need be and National Guardsmen could be called in to help.

“We are going to do our part, but we are going to need folks to be patient,” Hansen said.

Hansen says other city departments will help Public Works crews where it is needed. Public Works crews will begin 12-hour shifts first thing Saturday morning.