Virginia Beach man killed in Fort Lauderdale airport shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WAVY) — One of the five people shot and killed Friday at the international airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida was a man from Virginia Beach.

10 On Your Side spoke with the daughter of the victim, who said her father, 62-year-old Terry Andres, died at the airport.

Andres had a birthday coming up later this month, his daughter says. He was at the airport to go on a vacation with his wife, who was unharmed in the shooting.

The Andres family is distraught over the loss and has asked for privacy at this time.

Immediately after the shooting, a suspect was taken into custody. Sen. Bill Nelson of Florida said that the gunman was carrying a military ID that identified him as Esteban Santiago.

Authorities haven’t provided any details on a possible motive for the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with WAVY News 10 for updates.