VDOT prepares to tackle major snowstorm

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – As many families prepare to stay put for the snowy weekend, crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation are instead planning to work around the clock.

“VDOT will have 450 maintenance and operations personnel working throughout the duration of the storm, working 12 hour shifts clearing the roads,” said Paula Miller, communications manager.

Crews began pretreating roads on Thursday into Friday. The Hampton Roads district is stocked with 27,000 tons of salt, 16 tons of sand and 168,000 gallons of anti-icing material.

On Friday, 10 On Your Side was at the district office in Suffolk as additional crews arrived from across the state. The “Tiger Teams” will assist Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk and Portsmouth with clearing their roadways.

“They’ll bring a crew, they’ll bring equipment, they’ll bring loaders, plows, whatever the districts have requested, the type of trucks that they need for their reinforcements,” Miller said. “They’ll basically come equipped with whatever the needs are of the localities.”

Miller told 10 On Your Side that the goal is to have all roads passable within 48 hours after the snowfall stops.