CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Police are looking for a suspect in connection with an incident that happened January 1 at a house located in the 1800 block of Martin Avenue.

Police say that Clifton Newsome is wanted on charges of rape, sexual assault, aggravated assault and assault.

Newsome is 30, 5’9″ 160 pounds and has tattoos on his neck and left hand.

If you see Newsome, or know of his whereabouts, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.