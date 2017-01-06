Snow forecast causes several sports postponements

(WAVY) — With snow on the way, several sporting events in the viewing area have been postponed. William & Mary’s home basketball game against Drexel, originally scheduled for Saturday at 4:00 p.m., has been postponed and will be made up a later date.

William & Mary’s women’s basketball game against Hofstra, which was set to be played on Sunday at 2:00 p.m., has been postponed for a later date as well.

Norfolk State’s women/men basketball doubleheader vs. Savannah State, scheduled for Saturday at Joe Echols has been postponed until January 11.

NSU’s basketball doubleheader against South Carolina State that was scheduled for Monday has been moved to February 15.

Hampton University’s Saturday doubleheader vs. South Carolina State has been moved to January 25.

As of now, Hampton’s Monday doubleheader against Savannah State will proceed as scheduled.

The Old Dominion Lady Monarchs game against Western Kentucky will be played on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. at the Ted Constant Center.

ODU officials are encouraging fans to stay home instead of risking their safety to get to the game.

Old Dominion will allow fans to redeem their Western Kentucky game tickets for free admission (one per ticket) to any upcoming Lady Monarchs’ home games this season. Tickets can be exchanged at the Constant Center box office.

The 9th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic that was scheduled to be played Saturday at Green Run High School has been postponed with a yet to be determined make-up date.