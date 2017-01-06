Salvation Army prepares for emergency services

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – While crews get ready to clear the roads and many people prepare for a weekend at home, some are getting ready to help the homeless.

It’s hard to know how many people will come by the Salvation Army shelter in Norfolk over the next few days, but the people there say they’d rather be over prepared, because they won’t turn anyone away.

“The goal is that nobody is outside,” said Pauline Ehmann, Shelter Programs Manager for the Salvation Army.

Salting the sidewalks, folding spare sheets, and cooking for hundreds: There was a lot of activity on Friday at the Salvation Army Shelter in Norfolk. As employees prepare for the snow, they say they anticipate moving into emergency services mode sometime Friday night.

Ehmann said, “When storms come through and other agencies where people go — stores, libraries, social service centers, the buses stop — then we go into emergency services.”

They’ll be operating around-the-clock as a shelter and soup kitchen during the storm. The staff at the shelter says they’re prepared to stay there as well.

Arthur Corpus, Housing Employment Specialist, said, “This is my bed, that is my TV right there, and home away from home.”

The shelter has extra beds, coats, gloves, blankets, hygiene kits and more. They’re preparing to feed 100 people.

“You just have to be ready. Because you never know how many people will come to the door, how many we’re going to have to feed, how many we’re going to have to care for, so we’re prepared for what comes,” said Ehmann.

They want people to remember that they are there throughout the storm for anyone who needs them.

“There’s nothing that’s going to be open, so we are the ones and other agencies that we partner with as well, are all working together for a good cause of making sure the clients got somewhere to go,” said Corpus.

The Salvation Army has partnered with other organizations in the area to open shelters and provide people with places to stay.

