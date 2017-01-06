Portsmouth homicide suspect arrested in Chesapeake

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man suspected in a Portsmouth homicide was arrested in Chesapeake Thursday evening.

Members of the Portsmouth Police Department’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit tracked down 28-year-old Corey Avery with the help of the Chesapeake Police Department’s S.W.A.T. Team. They took him into custody without incident.

A grand jury has indicted Avery in the shooting death of 29-year-old Keith Warren. Police were called to Dale Drive the night of December 11 for the shooting. Police say Warren had been shot multiple times and died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Avery is being held in the Portsmouth City Jail.