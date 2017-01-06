Modified gate schedules at Port of Virginia marine terminals this weekend

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Port of Virginia will have different gate schedules at marine terminals throughout the weekend because of the winter storm.

On Saturday, Jan. 7, all terminal truck gates will be closed. Advertised gate hours at the Norfolk International Terminals, the Virginia International Gateway and the Pinners Point Container Yard are canceled.

On Sunday, Jan. 8, all terminal truck gates will be closed, as per the normal operating plan. Vessel and rail operations will be evaluated according to weather conditions.

As for Monday, Jan. 9, there will be delayed truck gate openings at all Hampton Roads marine terminals and at the Pinners Point Container Yard. All truck gates will open at 1:00 p.m. That goes for gates at Richmond Marine Terminal, too.

