Man killed in possible explosion at Poquoson house fire

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — One man was killed late Thursday night in a possible explosion at a house fire in Poquoson.

Fire officials said Friday that three people were in the home at the time of the fire, but only two were able to escape. The fire was at a home on Alfus Street, just off Victory Boulevard.

Crews were dispatched to the scene shortly after 10:30 p.m., and had the fire under control between 10 to 15 minutes after arrival. The two people who escaped the fire were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

An older man inside the house was killed in a possible explosion, officials said.

An oxygen bottle may have exploded during the fire, but officials said the cause was still being investigated. No firefighters were injured.

The man killed in the fire was not identified Friday.

