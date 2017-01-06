Police: Two women left store without paying for groceries

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach police are looking for two women who left the Food Lion on Laskin Road without paying for groceries on Dec 22.

Police say the women loaded up a shopping cart with groceries, valued over $400. When one of them tried to pay with a credit card, the card was declined. According to police, the two women then left the store with their groceries, despite not paying. They were seen leaving in a Blue Hyundai with Virginia tags.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.