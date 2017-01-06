Police believe suspect robbed same Beach business twice

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.. (WAVY) – Police are looking for a suspect they say robbed the same business on Newtown Road two times in two months.

According to police, the male suspect entered the Light Stream Spa on Jan. 5 around 7:45 p.m., pulled out a gun and demanded money. The suspect ran from the scene after getting some cash.

Police believe the man robbed the same business on Nov. 27.

No injuries were reported in either robbery.

The suspect is described as a lighter-complected black or Hispanic male, between 30 and 50-years-old, about 5 feet 7 inches to 6 feet tall with a slim build.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.