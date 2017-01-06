Operation Blessing seeking volunteers for post-snow shoveling

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Operation Blessing International is looking for those interesting in helping after this weekend’s winter storm.

The group is teaming up with the City of Norfolk for its Snow Buddy Program. Volunteers will be needed to help residents shovel snow from their homes and driveways.

Operation Blessing spent Friday gearing up for their post-storm program.

“You don’t have to have a lot of skill, you just have to have a willing heart to come out and help us shovel snow for the people who deserve it,” said Jody Gettys with Operation Blessing.

Anyone interested should meet in the CBN Parking Lot at 977 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach at 8:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8 or Monday, Jan. 9.

Operation Blessing will be providing shovels, tools, lunch and t-shirts for volunteers.

For information on the program or if you need help, call 757-374-0944.