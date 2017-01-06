Norfolk CA not pursuing charges against officer involved in deadly crash

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office says it will not pursue charges against an officer involved in a vehicle crash that killed a man.

The crash happened on May 7, 2016 on Hampton Boulevard, at the intersection with Surrey Crescent.

Norfolk police Officer Justin Benson was responding to a shooting call when a car pulled out at Surrey Crescent. The cruiser T-boned the car driven by 79-year-old Robert Crittsinger. He died at the scene.

Benson was going 76 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone.

In a letter to Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone, Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Gregory Underwood says Crittsinger’s death was “the result of a tragic accident, not a criminal act” on Benson’s part. Underwood goes on to say that he has found Officer Benson did not commit a criminal offense and therefore, will not be pursuing a criminal charge or prosecution against Benson.

“A criminal charge against Officer Benson… requires proof Officer Benson acted in a manner that endangered the life, limb, or property of another and with knowledge that the conduct would likely cause injury to another,” Underwood’s letter reads. “In addition, criminal conduct requires proof beyond a reasonable doubt and in this matter, there is no evidence of criminal intent as Officer Benson was in the performance of his sworn duties…”

However, Underwood says it can’t be refuted that Benson was speeding at the time of the crash, and because of that, Norfolk police should look into their policies.

“It cannot be disputed Officer Benson was driving well in excess of the speed limit and as a result, a review by the Norfolk Police Department of its policies and procedures is appropriate.”

Crittsinger’s family plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit.