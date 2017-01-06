Local services impacted by winter storm

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — A winter storm expected to bring widespread snowfall to the region could cause major problems for residents across Hampton Roads.

Airlines have begun to issue travel alerts for the Hampton Roads area, ahead of the storm. Some airlines are offering change fee waivers for flights at area airports. Norfolk International also said on Twitter Friday that crews were preparing to clear the airfield and runway.

Anticipation for the storm has caused transportation officials locally and statewide to adjust schedules or issue alerts.

Amtrak modified its service schedules on the East Coast — including Hampton Roads — ahead of the storm.

Virginia State Police and AAA cautioned drivers on Wednesday to get ready for snowy and icy conditions on the roadways. Both agencies issued a long list tips for driving in the snow.

Road conditions are expected to be messy across the area, with temperatures expected to be in the 20s and 30s through the weekend. Any snow that falls is expected to stick.

Local crews began treating primary and secondary roads in preparation of the snowfall. Cities will have services available for those who need shelter or a place to park during the storm.

Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) announced it will operate under its emergency snow plan Saturday. This means they will run skeletal bus routes, which will be posted at any bus stop sign. The light rail in Norfolk will run from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday. The ferry service is also running different hours. It will operate from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday and there will be no Sunday service.

NORFOLK

Officials in Norfolk said Friday that York Street, Boush Street and Waterside garages will be open for residents to park in, so that crews can have an easier time clear the city’s streets.

