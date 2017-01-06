Local cities declare states of emergency ahead of snow storm

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The cities of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach have declared local states of emergency as a winter storm makes its way toward Hampton Roads.

The state of emergency for the Resort City went into effect at 6 p.m. Friday. Chesapeake’s declaration was effective as of 7:00 p.m. Friday.

Parts of Hampton Roads, including Chesapeake and Virginia Beach, are under a blizzard warning until 10 p.m. Saturday. Accumulation totals are expected to be widespread and between 4 inches and 10 inches across the Hampton Roads area, with temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

The declaration of a state of emergency allows cities to make emergency-related purchases and regulate certain things to ensure public health and safety.

Until noon on Monday, Virginia Beach residents can park their vehicles for free at the city garages at 9th and 31st streets and at the Town Center Virginia Beach.

Governor Terry McAuliffe has declared a state of emergency for all of the Commonwealth, as well.

