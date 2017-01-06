Norfolk man wanted for allegedly holding his family at gunpoint

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — As a major snow storm develops in Hampton Roads, police say they’re searching for an armed and dangerous fugitive in Norfolk.

Police say 24-year-old Khiree Akeem Smith was involved in a fight Thursday with the mother of his children. After the altercation, Smith allegedly forced his two young children and their mother into a car at gunpoint. According to police, Smith threatened to shoot the family. The mother was forced out of the vehicle a short time later and was able to call police.

Early Friday, police found the children unharmed.

Smith is still on the run. Detectives have charged him with eight felonies in connection to this incident, including three counts of abduction, two counts of felony child endangerment and three counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Police describe Smith as a black male, about 6 feet 3 inches tall and 165 pounds. He has a medium complexion, black hair worn in dreadlocks and brown eyes. He also had slight facial hair shaved into a goatee when he was last seen.

Smith is a Norfolk resident. Police say he’s known to frequent the 3500 block of Seay Avenue.

Anyone who may have information about this incident or Smith’s location is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.