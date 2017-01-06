Judge dismisses local copyright lawsuit against Justin Bieber, Usher

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two Virginia artists have lost their copyright case against Justin Bieber and Usher.

Four years ago, Devin Copeland and Mareio Overton filed a $10 million lawsuit against Bieber and Usher in Norfolk federal court.

Copeland and Overton alleged that one of their songs, “Somebody to Love,” contained similarities to one of their copyrighted songs.

A judge in 2014 first dismissed the case, ruling that the pair could not prove that Bieber and Usher had stolen their music.

The two appealed, but their claim was dismissed with prejudice this week by a Norfolk judge.