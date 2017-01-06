Joint Replacement Surgery and Treatment

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Over time many people may become good candidates for either knee or hip replacement surgery.
It can make a huge difference in your quality of life and today we focus in on the latest technology for knee replacements which has become patient specific.
Dr. Joseph Gondusky from Jordan-Young Institute Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine joined us on The Hampton Roads Show with some great advice about hip and knee replacement surgery.
Jordan Young Institute
Orthopedic Surgery & Sports Medicine
5716 Cleveland Street – Virginia Beach
(757) 490-4802
Jordan-YoungInstitute.com
Search “Gondusky” for more information and YouTube Channel with educational videos.
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Zimmer Biomet.