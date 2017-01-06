Jennie Simms torches Marshall for 43 points

NORFOLK (WAVY) — Jennie Simms scored a Ted Constant Center record 43 points to lead the Old Dominion women’s basketball team over Marshall, 73-69, on Thursday evening at the Ted Constant Center.

In addition to the Constant Center record for points, Simms also set Ted records for field goals made with 14 and tied the three-point field goals made record with six. Simms, who scored a career-high 45 at FIU in 2014-15, also became just the second player in ODU history with two games of 40 or more points, joining Anne Donovan and Inge Nissen.

Simms shot 14-of-22 from the floor, including 6-of-8 from three, and also added four rebounds and two assists. The 43 points is the eighth-highest scoring total in the NCAA so far this season.