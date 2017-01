PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Kyle Fowlkes from Cyprus Grille at Embassy Suites in Hampton gave us all a great idea for this snowy weekend.

Kyle made Brunswick Stew and a three cheese Grilled Cheese which is perfect for warming us up on a wintry weekend.

Cyprus Grille at Embassy Suites Hampton

Coliseum Drive – Hampton

(757) 827-8200

This segment of The Hampton Rods Show was sponsored by Cyprus Grille at Embassy Suites Hampton.