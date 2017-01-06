In-person absentee voting deadline extended due to snow

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — The Saturday, Jan. 7 deadline for in-person absentee voting for the three special elections across Virginia has been extended.

The special elections are taking place on Jan. 10 in Virginia Beach, Prince Edward, Charles City, Cumberland, Fluvanna, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, Louisa, Richmond City, Amherst County, Appomattox, Buckingham and Lynchburg.

The in-person absentee voting deadline is extended until 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9 to make sure all eligible voters who aren’t able to go to the polls on Tuesday can vote absentee in person, despite this weekend’s wintry forecast.

The deadline to return a mailed absentee ballot for the special election is Jan. 10 at 7 p.m.

